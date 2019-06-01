Local man’s book touts microfinance as antidote for extreme poverty

RACINE — Sam Wahlen of Racine wants to help the extreme poor around the world, and he thinks he knows how to do that: through microfinance.
Wahlen, 25, a local business banker, is the author of the book “Microfinance: an Economic Analysis of Banking to the Poor.” In it, he argues that foreign aid is largely ineffective in accomplishing its intended goals and that there is little correlation between foreign aid and economic growth.
The right tool for helping the extremely impoverished, Wahlen believes, is microfinance.
“I discovered the topic when I was in high school” — home schooling, to be exact — “and I was fascinated with it,” he said.
“And when I went to college, I found that I really loved writing about it.” So, Wahlen wrote the vast majority of the book, perhaps 90%, while earning a degree in economics at Marquette University.
He then self-published the 121-page trade paperback book (which is listed at $11.99) through Archway Publishing, a segment of Simon & Schuster, about 18 months ago.
Wahlen said his introduction to people of extreme poverty came during mission trips to Honduras when he was in middle school.
Describing his book, Wahlen said: “It introduces the topic of microfinance to the average, everyday person … it’s a remarkable way to combat and target poverty, particularly extreme poverty in rural, underdeveloped areas.
“Microfinance is a selection of tools, financial services, provided to the poor to allow them to finance, specifically, certain business endeavors, but it can be used for a variety of ways,” Wahlen said. The most common form, he said, is microcredit: small loans to poor, self-employed people so they can buy products, supplies and so on.
Microfinance also has expanded to include microinsurance, Wahlen said, home loans and more.
“Anything from cellphones, debit cards, savings accounts — those typical services that you and I take for granted but are mind-blowing to the rural poor.”
Used around the world
Wahlen said microfinance was invented and specialized in Bangladesh but is now widely used around the world. In particular, it’s being used in Southeast Asia, Africa and parts of Latin America, he said.
Banks typically avoid doing microfinancing, Wahlen said. The recipients of microfinancing “are incredibly hard to lend to,” he said. “They don’t have collateral; they don’t have any form of credit score; their income is very haphazard and unreliable. They’re most often subsistence farmers, or they make and they sell right there on the street, and that’s going to determine what they eat the next day.”
So, he said, there are a certain number of for-profit entities and a large number of nonprofits that have focused on providing those banking services in places of deep poverty. An example of the latter category is Kiva Microfunds.
“The main takeaway from microfinance,” Wahlen said, “is that we can help the very poor by allowing them to help themselves. They don’t need handouts; they don’t need welfare; they don’t need gifts. What they need is the ability to help themselves.”
Wahlen said he wrote his book to be comprehensible to anyone, but said his main audience is younger professionals, “people who are idealistic and savvy in the business world.”
The book is available from Amazon; Wahlen said he also hopes to get it into libraries and eventually bookstores.
