Award-winning ring

Shown is Racine-native jeweler John Langenfeld's 14-karat white gold ring that recently took home two awards at the 2018 Midwest Jewelers Association awards.

 Submitted Photo

KENOSHA — A Racine-native jewelry designer recently won his 16th and 17th awards for his work.

John Langenfeld, a 39-year veteran of the jewelry industry who owns Gold Diamond and Design in Kenosha, took home a “Gemmy Award” for Computer Assisted Design Jewelry and Jeweler’s Choice from the 2018 Midwest Jewelers Association awards. CAD jewelry is designed with 3D software.

The award-winning piece was a 14-karat white gold ring featuring a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by eight smaller brilliant-cut diamonds and eight sapphires. It is also hand-engraved.

The ring already sold, said Audrey Langenfeld, John’s wife. The couple only found out last week that the ring also took home Jeweler’s Choice, so it came as a pleasant surprise to them, Audrey Langenfeld said.

John Langenfeld has also won 12 Gemmies, three international Spectrum awards and a Platinum Guild International Award.

