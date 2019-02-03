KENOSHA — A Racine-native jewelry designer recently won his 16th and 17th awards for his work.
John Langenfeld, a 39-year veteran of the jewelry industry who owns Gold Diamond and Design in Kenosha, took home a “Gemmy Award” for Computer Assisted Design Jewelry and Jeweler’s Choice from the 2018 Midwest Jewelers Association awards. CAD jewelry is designed with 3D software.
The award-winning piece was a 14-karat white gold ring featuring a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by eight smaller brilliant-cut diamonds and eight sapphires. It is also hand-engraved.
The ring already sold, said Audrey Langenfeld, John’s wife. The couple only found out last week that the ring also took home Jeweler’s Choice, so it came as a pleasant surprise to them, Audrey Langenfeld said.
John Langenfeld has also won 12 Gemmies, three international Spectrum awards and a Platinum Guild International Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.