RACINE — Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin had a successful morning at Marlo Inc., 2227 South St., on Monday.
Forty-four Marlo associates and two community members donated blood at the Racine-based company, which designs and manufactures water treatment equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications worldwide.
“With critically low blood supply, Marlo Inc. is doing their part to combat the shortage by offering employees four hours of paid time off if they donate blood,” said Dara LaMere, company marketing director and a previous blood recipient.
The company was able to fill 46 of the 50 slots available during the 5-hour donation period.
That included about 70% to 80% first-time donors and 10 “double reds,” also called “power reds,” LaMere said.
According to the American Red Cross, in a power red donation, a special machine is used to allow the person to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation while their plasma and platelets are returned to them.
Red blood cells are the most frequently used blood component and are needed by almost every type of patient requiring transfusion, the Red Cross says.
The double red, or power red, donations take longer than a standard donation, and Marlo employees combined to give the maximum number of those during the time available Monday, LaMere said.
She said the need for blood donors is especially high during summer — and in December — when people are busy and less likely to give blood.
This was the company’s first blood drive, LaMere said.
Marlo co-owners Mike and Kathleen Glines decided to reward their donors with the 4 hours of vacation, LaMere said.
It was another of the company’s Give to Get activities, in which the owners reward Marlo employees with event tickets and the like for giving to others or to worthy organizations.
Founded in 1973, Marlo Inc. now has more than 100 employees, all Racine-area residents. The company’s product line is centered on technologies including water softening, media filtration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange applications. It specializes in custom-engineered solutions including integrated skid packages and automated system controls designed to meet specific client requirements.
“With critically low blood supply, Marlo Inc. is doing their part to combat the shortage by offering employees 4 hours of paid time off if they donate blood.” Dara LaMere, company marketing director
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.