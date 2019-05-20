MOUNT PLEASANT — A Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, presented by The Journal Times, is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
More than 55 vendors offering services for senior citizens are scheduled to be represented. These free seminars will be offered:
- “Responsible Funeral Planning with Rebecca Miller,” pre-need specialist and owner of Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, 9:30 a.m.
- “New Oticon Opn S: The Next Paradigm in Brain Hearing Technology,” with David Braun, owner of S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc., 10:15 a.m.
- “Senior Fitness: What Does that Look Like,” with Janelle Rogers, an in-home personal trainer and owner of Training by J, 11:15 a.m.
- “What is Normal Aging?” with Leah Jones, a certified dementia practitioner, noon.
There is no admission fee.
