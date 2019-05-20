Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, presented by The Journal Times, is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

More than 55 vendors offering services for senior citizens are scheduled to be represented. These free seminars will be offered:

  • “Responsible Funeral Planning with Rebecca Miller,” pre-need specialist and owner of Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, 9:30 a.m.
  • “New Oticon Opn S: The Next Paradigm in Brain Hearing Technology,” with David Braun, owner of S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc., 10:15 a.m.
  • “Senior Fitness: What Does that Look Like,” with Janelle Rogers, an in-home personal trainer and owner of Training by J, 11:15 a.m.
  • “What is Normal Aging?” with Leah Jones, a certified dementia practitioner, noon.

There is no admission fee.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments