Library, market enter Sturtevant's Cobble Court discussion

Craig Bartsch, project manager for Bear, said the area is already “pretty heavily saturated” with grocery stores, citing Walmart Supercenter, Aldi and Pick ‘n Save.

Regarding a library, Bartsch said, “We’d be willing to explore that, but in initial conversations, what was expressed to us (by village staffers) was: That wasn’t proceeding at this time.”

But CDA Chairman Sean Weiss agreed with Busha that a library/community center could be considered for one of the retail spaces.

Busha said, “With the growth we’re having in Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant, I think that’s still something to keep in mind.”

Nancy Washburn, who is working for Newport on the project, said, “I see this as being the way to actually excite the opportunities for community centers and libraries as you work down the Highway 11 corridor. … We’ve left parcels that could accommodate both of those things,” referring to the two open commercial sites.

On the commercial topic, Bartsch said Bear and Newport envision such businesses as a café, coffee shop, restaurant and/or wine bar at Cobble Court.

More commercial space