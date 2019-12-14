Library, market enter Sturtevant's Cobble Court discussion

STURTEVANT — Might the blank canvas of Cobble Court produce a library and community center or small grocery store?
The Sturtevant Community Development Authority on Tuesday started discussing a plan presented by two cooperating developers for the Cobble Court area, the 12-acre site directly across Durand Avenue from Farm & Fleet.
Cobble Court was the name of the failed development that Racine County took in a massive tax foreclosure and eventually turned over to the Village of Sturtevant.
Last month Bear Development of Kenosha and Newport Development Corp. of Mount Pleasant showed the CDA the fourth proposed version for Cobble Court’s potential future layout.
The latest plan envisions a development that includes seven buildings containing 151 market-rate multifamily apartment units, commercial/retail space, an open area, two future commercial building pads and a retention pond.
The plan also includes a 1.2-acre and a 1.9-acre commercial parcel at the east end of Cobble Court for future commercial developments.
After the developers asked for reactions, CDA member Linda Busha said a grocery store and library/community center were among things area stakeholders desired at Cobble Court. “Millennials are looking for some of those things in a walkable area,” she said.
Craig Bartsch, project manager for Bear, said the area is already “pretty heavily saturated” with grocery stores, citing Walmart Supercenter, Aldi and Pick ‘n Save.
Regarding a library, Bartsch said, “We’d be willing to explore that, but in initial conversations, what was expressed to us (by village staffers) was: That wasn’t proceeding at this time.”
But CDA Chairman Sean Weiss agreed with Busha that a library/community center could be considered for one of the retail spaces.
Busha said, “With the growth we’re having in Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant, I think that’s still something to keep in mind.”
Nancy Washburn, who is working for Newport on the project, said, “I see this as being the way to actually excite the opportunities for community centers and libraries as you work down the Highway 11 corridor. … We’ve left parcels that could accommodate both of those things,” referring to the two open commercial sites.
On the commercial topic, Bartsch said Bear and Newport envision such businesses as a café, coffee shop, restaurant and/or wine bar at Cobble Court.
More commercial space
Another potential use on one of the open commercial parcels, Washburn said, could be a gourmet market or grocery store such as The Fresh Market. “They are smaller stores; they don’t need as much room,” she said. “And I see those opportunities as being left here for them, and we’d love to see us having the population and the walk-to population directly around them that would encourage that use.”
However, to attract a smaller grocery store, Washburn added, “The population still has to pop a little bit for that, I think.”
CDA member Kari Villalpando said the plan did a good job of representing the ideas and desires given to the developers. “This would be somewhere that I would enjoy going. I would like to bring my kids here, and it would be nice, too, because now we have the skate park next to it as well. … I’m excited about this.”
Busha said she would favor holding off on two multifamily buildings proposed for along Durand Avenue to see what sort of commercial development, or a library-community center, might come into the development — before filling the area with housing.
“Try and concentrate more on things that’d bring people into the area,” she said.
CDA member Mark Villalpando suggested possibly replacing the two multifamily buildings in the southwest corner with a duplicate of the southcentral building that has 9,000 square feet of first-floor retail space and 31 apartments above that. That would add more commercial and still add needed housing, he said.
"In general, I like the ideas," Waiss said. "... This has come a long way from just empty land. We have concepts; we have a developer interested in it now."