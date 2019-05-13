Try 3 months for $3
Lehmann's Bakery

Wayne Palmer-Ball makes banana bread Friday at Lehmann's Bakery in Sturtevant, 9117 Durand Ave. His brother, company owner Charlie Palmer-Ball, closed the Lehmann's store at 4900 Spring St., Mount Pleasant on April 20.

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

RACINE COUNTY — People can no longer get an éclair, coffee or cup of homemade soup at Lehmann’s Bakery, 4900 Spring St., because the Mount Pleasant store has closed.

Owner Charlie Palmer-Ball closed the Spring Street store on April 20. “I just decided it would be a good cutoff for us,” he said.

The Spring Street store was open about 15 years, and Lehmann’s has had a continual presence in the Racine area since 1934.

But trouble for the Spring Street/Highway 31 location started creeping in about three years ago with the start of road construction, Palmer-Ball said.

“We have had such a quagmire of change at that intersection,” he said.

With road improvements and the coming of Kwik Trip next door at 4924 Spring St., the retail center that housed Lehmann’s lost its ingress for eastbound traffic on Spring Street, Palmer-Ball said.

“If you were coming from the west, you have to go through the Kwik Trip parking lot to get to us,” he said, and sales started slipping. “We depend on people stopping in two or three times a week.”

Meanwhile, although Palmer-Ball said he’s a big admirer of Kwik Trip, it carries many different coffee drinks, makes its own donuts and became a big competitor.

Also, the Willkomm development at the southeast corner of Spring Street and North Green Bay Road (Highway 31) houses a Dunkin Donuts.

“I think it was just a combination of things,” Palmer-Ball said.

New Racine store this year?

Despite the closing of the Spring Street Lehmann’s, Palmer-Ball has opened a retail store just south of Lake Geneva. Consequently, employment will remain at about 40 people, he said.

Also, he’s looking into the possibility of opening another store in an undisclosed location on Racine’s north side, perhaps in about August or September. “Negotiations have been positive,” he said.

He still has his Sturtevant store at 9117 Durand Ave., where the bakery is located and where the company built an addition about three years ago.

Lehmann’s ships product across the country from there, and Palmer-Ball said wholesaling has been growing “quite nicely” and now makes up about 75 percent of revenue.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

