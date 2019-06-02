Legendary Kenosha clothier Mike Bjorn dead at age 72

KENOSHA — Downtown Kenosha lost one of the “pops” of its surviving mom-and-pop stores last week with the passing of Mike Bjorn, aka the Mayor of Downtown, owner of the eclectic men’s clothing store that bears his name.
Bjorn, 72, whose health had been declining, died Thursday at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Hundreds took to social media and stopped by the store Friday and Saturday to offer their condolences. They remembered Bjorn as an outspoken, yet kind-hearted person who cared deeply about downtown Kenosha and its residents.
“I can’t express how blown away I've been by the public’s love of my dad,” his son Brett said. “It amazes me the effect he had on people.”
He said his dad was an artist, and his flair was evident in the store, which was as much a tourist attraction for its décor as it was for its huge selection of both formal and off-the-wall attire.
“He was doing wild jackets on people before wild jackets were a thing,” Brett said.
A lifelong Kenoshan, Mike taught art at St. Joseph High School before opening the store in 1981.
The Bjorn name has a long history in Kenosha; Mike Bjorn’s great-great-great-uncle John Bjorn was the head of Jeffery Motors in Kenosha.
Local business reacts
Kurt Schrader, general manager at Sazzy B, located across the street from Bjorn’s, said the news of Mike’s passing was a shock.
“He has been a great friend of downtown, a great ambassador of downtown,” Schrader said.
Schrader called Mike a “pioneer” who was “one of the first to see the potential of the downtown area.”
“He was just a true, honest businessman, and it showed,” Schrader said.
Employees at Sazzy B often shop there for work clothes, said Schrader, who happened to be wearing a bow tie, suspenders and socks Saturday he purchased at Bjorn’s.
“All we do here is destroy really nice clothes,” Schrader said. “I think every day at least one of those three items is from Bjorn’s,” Schrader said, adding staff are only allowed to wear self-tie bow ties.
Kevin Ervin of Franks Diner said Bjorn was "always fun-loving and outgoing" but also "a man of strong convictions, and he stuck to those convictions."
"He was an icon, the unofficial Mayor of Downtown, and he certainly will be missed by many folks."
On social media, Cynthia Rambeau Bruno referred to Mike as a “very kind, big-hearted businessman who loved Kenosha.”
But, Mike was also remembered Saturday for being outspoken. In addition to sharing his vision and views of how to make downtown Kenosha vibrant, he wasn’t shy about sharing his political views, said Daniel Brown, owner of Something Different.
“He definitely spoke his mind,” Brown said. “That’s what made Mike, Mike.”
Brown recalled times when Mike would stop by to talk.
“I always enjoyed chatting with Mike,” he said. “Every time I was outside sweeping the sidewalk or washing the windows, he would say, ‘It looks good. Keep up the good work.’”
In-store memorial planned
Brett Bjorn said he was touched by the stories people shared about his father’s generosity, or how he helped them during a difficult time in their lives.
“So often he would do kind things for people and not want any recognition,” Brett said. “It was always just between him and whoever that person was.”
Brett said thanked the staff at Froedert South for the care they provided while his father was there.
He added that he plans to honor his father with a memorial in the store, which he said “will never be your standard menswear store.”
A visitation for Mike Bjorn is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111 60th St., Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.