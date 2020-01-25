Leaping Lizards Events company steps into Uptown

RACINE — The owner of a Gurnee, Ill.-based company has bought an old industrial building in Uptown and plans to use it as a satellite location for his business, Leaping Lizards Events.
Gershom Rangai’s company, Leaping Lizards, recently bought the building at 1439 Junction Ave. for $145,000 from Arley Norby of Norby & Sons Moving. The two-story, 9,500-square-foot building was constructed in 1900 and was first occupied by Racine Tool & Machine Co.
For much of its lifetime the building continued to house tool manufacturers including E.C. Styberg Engineering and then Moxness Products. Other occupants have included DeLux Woodcraft Co. and a warehouse for Racine Vinyard Products, just before Norby Moving.
Rangai said Leaping Lizards provides everything needed for events such as corporate picnics, festivals and backyard parties.
Those items include tents, tables and chairs, mobile stages, bouncy houses, security officers, food service and even zip lines.
The company has supplied materials to events in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and as far away as Florida and California. But he said in particular, the company does much work in the Kenosha-Milwaukee area, supplying from the main warehouse in Waukegan, Ill.
“We have a lot of workers in Racine that drive to work in Waukegan,” he said. Leaping Lizards, a seasonal business, employs about 45 to 60 people in summer and about 10 in winter.
Rangai plans to use the newly acquired building for storing excess equipment, “stuff that goes up north.” However, over time, he plans to close other locations and relocate to the Uptown building. As he nears retirement, the building will become his “final stop,” he said.
The structure’s hardwood floors and brick are in good shape, Rangai said, and the walls are about 18 inches thick.
Its windows are mostly boarded up, but Rangai said he plans to have glass-block windows installed on the second floor and have the building tuckpointed and then painted in spring. He said he will probably add a rooftop garden but is not sure yet whether he will install exterior signage.
“I like the Racine area,” Rangai said, adding that he is also looking for a home in this area to become his retirement home.