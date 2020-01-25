Leaping Lizards Events company steps into Uptown

RACINE — The owner of a Gurnee, Ill.-based company has bought an old industrial building in Uptown and plans to use it as a satellite location for his business, Leaping Lizards Events.

Gershom Rangai’s company, Leaping Lizards, recently bought the building at 1439 Junction Ave. for $145,000 from Arley Norby of Norby & Sons Moving. The two-story, 9,500-square-foot building was constructed in 1900 and was first occupied by Racine Tool & Machine Co.

For much of its lifetime the building continued to house tool manufacturers including E.C. Styberg Engineering and then Moxness Products. Other occupants have included DeLux Woodcraft Co. and a warehouse for Racine Vinyard Products, just before Norby Moving.

Rangai said Leaping Lizards provides everything needed for events such as corporate picnics, festivals and backyard parties.

Those items include tents, tables and chairs, mobile stages, bouncy houses, security officers, food service and even zip lines.

The company has supplied materials to events in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and as far away as Florida and California. But he said in particular, the company does much work in the Kenosha-Milwaukee area, supplying from the main warehouse in Waukegan, Ill.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}