BURLINGTON — LDV Inc. has made the final four in the tournament-style voting for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. competition.
LDV, 180 Industrial Drive, has been building large, specialty trucks — including mobile command centers and Snap-On Tool trucks — since about 1975. The company entered the Coolest Thing contest and was one of 160 companies to start in the contest cosponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Racine-based Johnson Financial Group.
LDV, formerly Lynch Diversified Vehicles, was seeded No. 11 but has now made the final four announced Monday. Its competitors are: Big Boy All-Weather Rifle, made by Henry Repeating Arms of Rice Lake, the No. 1 seed; 450R Outboard Motor by Mercury Racing of Fond du Lac, the No. 2 seed; and 400 Defender Clay Target Machine by Mayville Engineering Co. of Mayville, the No. 5 seed.
All voting takes place at madeinwis.com. People can vote once in each match-up, every 24 hours.
Voting among the final four will be held until Tuesday, Oct. 8, with the winner announced that day at WMC Foundation’s Business & Industry Luncheon at State Fair Park in West Allis.
