BURLINGTON — Lavelle Industries, a leading rubber and plastics manufacturer with headquarters in Burlington, is expanding its Wisconsin operations, due to growing market demand for its Korky brand toilet repair and custom rubber molded products.
The expansion is expected to create 70 new jobs, and an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 61 additional jobs in the region, according to a release from the governor's office issued Thursday.
The first phase of the expansion is currently underway at the Whitewater plant, where the company has started construction on an addition. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest up to $14 million in additional equipment, technology, building infrastructure and staffing to support increasing business in Burlington and Whitewater.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is supporting the expansion by awarding Lavelle up to $520,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Lavelle will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment the company makes during that time.
Committed to Wisconsin
A nationally recognized woman-owned business, Lavelle, headquartered at 665 McHenry St., Burlington, is committed to ensuring its products are made in the United States by designing and manufacturing goods in Wisconsin, company officials stated.
“Since relocating its headquarters from Chicago to Burlington in 1987, Lavelle has continued to grow here and now has over 500 employees in our state. We applaud this century-old company for its success as well as its ongoing commitment to Wisconsin,” Gov. Scott Walker stated in a news release.
“Founded in 1912, Lavelle continues to grow by adding new products and focusing on our customers,” stated company President and majority owner Rhonda Sullivan.
“We are grateful that Lavelle is investing in Burlington at this exciting time in Racine County’s history,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated in a news release. “Local businesses like Lavelle are the backbone of our community and our state, and we are deeply appreciative of the company’s commitment to even more family-sustaining jobs.”
Using proprietary rubber formulas and processes, Lavelle meets the unique specifications of its original equipment manufacturing industrial customers. Its Korky-branded toilet flappers, fill valves, flush valves, plungers and levers are sold through home centers, hardware stores, mass merchandisers and wholesale channels coast to coast.
