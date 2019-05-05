RAYMOND — Larkman Construction, an excavating contractor formerly based in Franklin, has moved into new quarters in Raymond.
Larkman is owned by Stacy Potter, whose husband, Daniel, is the company general manager. The company is a family-owned and operated business founded in 1989 by Potter’s father, Ray Knapp.
Larkman provides a variety of utility services, including directional boring, trenching, grading, concrete slab work, utility conduit and manhole work.
Previously, Larkman operated at 8060 S. 27th St. in Franklin. Last year, the company bought two adjacent sites in Raymond, at 12000 Highway G and 1596 122nd St., the current address. Potter said her company previously had about 3,000 square feet and now has about 19,000 square feet of office and warehouse space.
Utilizing the Racine County Revolving Loan Fund and working with Business Lending Partners in partnership with Commerce State Bank, Potter was able to finance 90 percent of the purchases, reducing the cash equity required and therefore reserving funds to grow the business. The financial assistance and move will help create six new jobs: general laborers and commercial drivers. Larkman now has seven employees.
For over 25 years, the majority of Larkman’s business was contracted with AT&T. After purchasing the company, Potter began to include residential projects and other utility work while continuing work with AT&T.
“Increasing the services we provide also meant increasing the space we need to operate,” Potter said. “Moving to Racine County allowed us to consolidate our operations and increase efficiency, while also leaving space for us to grow.”
