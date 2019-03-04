STURTEVANT — About 90 or more employers will be aiming to fill a wide range of job openings during Wednesday afternoon’s 2019 Spring Hiring Event at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
Companies with jobs to offer range from Amazon, Andis Co. and Cree to the United States Postal Service.
The event, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., is sponsored by Job Center of Wisconsin, The Journal Times, Racine County Workforce Solutions and the Workforce Development Board of Southeastern Wisconsin.
By Monday afternoon, this year’s event had already grown to the largest in the approximately five years it has been running, and more employers were continuing to inquire, according to an organizer.
One participating company will be Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls.
“We’re feeding the pipeline for heavy civil construction for the Foxconn and (Wisconson Department of Transportation) projects there,” explained Ian Johnson, human relations manager for Hoffman.
Johnson said the company — which had about 225 employees working on those two projects during last year’s construction season — will be looking for about 12 to 15 heavy-equipment operators and mechanics as well as general laborers. All are union positions.
Milaeger's will be looking for 15 or more landscapers and five to 10 people to do a mixture of other tasks including working the cash registers, do carryout for customers, stocking and watering, said Kerry Minikel, company controller and HR director.
The landscaping jobs are nearly year-round, she said. The more general jobs “are perfect for young people getting home from college if they want to work till September,” Minikel said. They can be full-time or part-time, she said.
At the smaller end of the hiring scale, Racine Riverside Marine, 950 Erie St., will be looking for up to four people, said Service Manager Scott Monroe.
The company could use two systems technicians — a position in high demand, Monroe said. The job entails mechanics, troubleshooting and more.
Monroe said it would be a high-paying position for someone with about five or more years of experience. “I would be willing to train a high-quality individual,” he added.
Racine Riverside also needs some office help, Monroe said.
Advice for job seekers
The sponsors advise job seekers to bring copies of their resumes. Help with updating them is available from an Employment Resource Center at either 1717 Taylor Ave. in Racine, 1072 Milwaukee Ave. in Burlington or 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.
The sponsors also instruct each job seeker to:
- Dress like you would for an interview;
- Be prepared to answer questions about yourself;
- Show up with a great attitude;
- Do your research; know what companies will be there and learn something about the ones your are interested in working for, before attending; and
- If possible, before the event apply online to the companies you are interested in.
For more information, call Racine County Workforce Solutions at 262-638-6424.
