STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant has never really had what could be called its own downtown, but a vision for creating one has been taking shape.

The Sturtevant Community Development Authority last week got its first look at a conceptual master plan for the Cobble Court area, the 12-acre site directly across Durand Avenue from Farm & Fleet. Cobble Court was the name of the failed development that Racine County took in a massive tax foreclosure and eventually turned over to the Village of Sturtevant.

The mixed-use plan was devised by Bear Development of Kenosha and Newport Development Corp. of Mount Pleasant. The plan shown to the CDA Thursday was the fourth iteration since the two developers approached the village about seven months ago, proposing to craft and build Cobble Court’s future.

In a Nov. 8 letter to village officials from Craig Bartsch, project manager for Bear, he noted that the “Cobble Court was identified in the May 30, 2018 Reimagining Downtown Sturtevant Guide as a ‘catalyst’ and ‘high priority’ site for new development to establish Durand Avenue as a downtown destination.”

For the past seven months, Bartsch wrote, Bear and Newport have collaborated with village staff, Racine County Economic Development Corp. and Colliers International to formulate “a vibrant mixed-use master plan that will create the eastern gateway to Downtown Sturtevant.”

The latest plan design, dated Nov. 5, envisions a development that includes 151 market-rate multifamily apartment units, commercial/retail space, a 0.56-acre open area, two future commercial building pads of 1.2 and 1.9 acres, respectively, and a 20,000-square-foot retention pond.

Seven apartment buildings

In the current plan, the apartments are laid out in seven multistory buildings:

Four two-story buildings of 20 units each along Corliss Avenue and the northern portion of the approximately rectangular site;

Two three-story buildings of 20 units each in the southwest corner of the site; and

A three-story, 31-unit building would include 9,000 square feet of commercial/retail building facing Durand Avenue. A right-in, right-out access point from Durand is suggested.

The apartment buildings are comprised of 70 one-bedroom flats, 45 two-bedroom townhomes and 28 two-bedroom flats, and eight three-bedroom flats.

Select units would have attached garages, and the plan calls for 56 covered and 190 surface parking spaces for the apartments.

“The first floor commercial/retail space could attract a café, restaurant, fitness user and/or service-oriented retail,” Bartsch wrote.

“The open area, which is along Durand Avenue, could include a farmers market, flexible gathering space and temp stage area.”

The retention pond, he wrote, could have a water feature with surrounding vegetation and walking trails.

About the two commercial pads, Bartsch wrote, the smaller one could accommodate a taphouse/brewery or quick-service restaurant. The larger one could attract a future 22,000-square-foot office user.

Bartsch declined, until a final plan is finalized, to give a cost estimate for the proposed project or say how long it would take to build in its entirety.

Although the CDA technically owns the Cobble Court property, the Village Board would have to approve anything that happens with it. CDA members agreed Thursday to take the plan home, review it and meet again in December with the developers to share their opinions.

