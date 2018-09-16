STURTEVANT — Plans are being made for this village’s first Kwik Trip convenience store and fueling station at a location sure to benefit from Foxconn Technology Group’s presence: the northwest corner of highways 11 and H.
Thursday evening, the Sturtevant Plan Commission unanimously recommended approval of the La Crosse-based company’s application to build a store at 10500 Durand Ave., currently the site of Will’s RV Center.
However, the project would not happen until 2020, after the state Department of Transportation has rebuilt Highway 11 and its intersection with Highway H.
“There’s a lot of activity on Highway 11,” said Hans Zietlow, Kwik Trip’s director of real estate. “We had been looking at this site for … at least five or six years. Foxconn has motivated everyone to make decisions quicker than they had in the past,” he remarked.
The total estimated project cost is about $2.5 million, and the plan is for a 24-hour store/station. It is to be an 8,847-square-foot store, somewhat larger than the company’s typical store of about 7,000 square feet, Zietlow said, and will also have a larger kitchen than normal.
It is to have a fueling canopy, separate diesel fueling canopy and detached one-bay car wash. The car wash will operate at higher speed than others, with a conveyor instead of a drive-thru, Zietlow said.
The store is to have 28 to 35 full- and part-time employees, with two to eight on staff at any given time.
The company expects to close on the purchase of the 8-acre Will’s RV Center toward the year’s end, and the business will continue to operate until then, Zietlow said.
Its owner, Randy Caskey, said he has owned the the business for 27 years that his father started it more than 50 years ago. He said it’s possible he would relocate the business, but he has not yet pursued another piece of property.
“We hope to continue,” Caskey said, “because it’s been a good business, and we have a good reputation.”
Zietlow said Kwik Trip builds about 50 to 60 new stores each year and has about 670 now. One new store is under construction at 6801 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant at the site of a former Toyota dealership.
“We have our next 200 to 300 sites picked out,” Zietlow said. “That doesn’t mean they’re all for sale.”
