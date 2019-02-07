RACINE — An established and award-winning Kenosha jewelry business, Gold Diamond & Design, is planning on moving to Main Street in Downtown Racine.
Owner-operators John and Audrey Langenfeld bought the building at 402 Main St., formerly Seebeck Gallery, from Johnson Redevelopment Corp. and plan to relocate there sometime in April, Audrey said.
The business, which the couple started 13 years ago, is currently located at 10320 75th St. (Highway 50) in Kenosha, just across 104th Avenue from Aurora Kenosha Medical Center. Langenfeld said their lease is up and the building owner is expanding into their current space, thus causing the need for them to move.
The Langenfelds, both jewelers, live in Racine and therefore chose Downtown Racine for their next site. “We always wanted to be there,” Audrey said.
“Location, location, location,” she said. “And finding the right building. We have always liked the Downtown area. It was always someplace we thought we would like to have a shop.”
She said about 60 percent of what Gold Diamond & Design does is making custom jewelry. The rest is showroom, repairs, restoration, sizing, replacement and so on. She said, as examples, they have restored rings that have gone into garbage disposers and repaired rings and/or replaced stones after air bag deployment.
John Langenfeld has won numerous awards for jewelry design and recently won his 16th and 17th awards. He took home a Gemmy Award for Computer Assisted Design Jewelry and Jeweler’s Choice from the 2018 Midwest Jewelers Association awards.
Audrey said the couple will move from a 5,600-square-foot store and workshop now to about 3,600 square feet. First they will have the interior demolished and build a new showroom floor with offices in back.
“It’s a gallery. We need a jewelry store,” she remarked.
They will use the basement for storage.
April opening eyed
Audrey said they’ll be closing their current store at the end of this month and plan to reopen in Downtown sometime in April.
“We will soon have four jewelry stores, which will help create a niche in our Downtown and make us a destination for quality, custom jewelry,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.
