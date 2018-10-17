STURTEVANT — The state has awarded matching grants of $400,000 to Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce to train 100 unemployed and underemployed people, and $314,103 to Racine County to train another 100.
The grant awards, from the Wisconsin Fast Forward program, were announced at a press conference held at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Wednesday afternoon. The awards were among $1.8 million in Fast Forward grants announced that day; their purpose is to train workers and “provide incumbent, underemployed, and unemployed workers with the skills that employers demand in today's 21st century economy,” the Department of Workforce Development stated in a news release. The 10 grant awards will serve 25 Wisconsin businesses.
DWD Secretary Ray Allen announced the grant awards at iMET along with Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and RAMAC President Matt Montemurro. In a joint news release, Racine County and DWD said the grant funding is designed to enable programs to prepare local residents and businesses for the region’s “extraordinary job growth spurred, in part, by Foxconn Technology Group’s $10 billion investment.”
Job types
The RAMAC grant is to support the training of 100 unemployed and underemployed individuals for positions such as CNC operators/programmers, logistics technicians, truck drivers, electronic assemblers, construction/carpentry builders and other high-demand career opportunities.
Gateway Technical College will provide much of the training for RAMAC's portion of the grant money.
The Racine County grant is to assist in the training of 100 unemployed and underemployed individuals as CNC operators, industrial maintenance technicians, manufacturing operators, customer service specialists and hospitality specialists. The money can only be used to train Racine County residents.
“This program will ensure that Racine County residents have the skills necessary to gain employment with existing local businesses that may be affected by Foxconn job growth,” the release states.
As part of the county’s Fast Forward award, Racine County in partnership with Racine Community Foundation and United Way of Racine County will commit $90,000 to fund Community Connectors, a community-based organization to engage, enroll and support individuals throughout their employment progression. Community Connectors will target roughly 70 percent out-of-school youths, women, veterans, minorities, ex-offenders and long-term public assistance recipients while the remaining 30 percent of participants will come from Western Racine County.
“As the county executive mentioned earlier,” Montemurro said, “each of the partner organizations here in this room know that on our own, none of us can do it alone. But together, we can lift up this community.”
Mason agreed.
“We’re really here to prove that it’s all hands on deck to get this work done,” he said.
“When I hear the voices of voters who say to me, ‘When are the good jobs coming back again, when will opportunity return?’ That time is now. That time is here.”
Variable training types
Wednesday’s announcement follows the awarding, a few months ago, of a $400,000 grant to the City of Racine to help support the new Racine Works, a training program for construction workers. Allen said the purpose of that grant was to train 185 people.
Stacia Thompson, director of workforce strategies for Gateway, said the funding will provide free training.
“It’s helping to prepare the workforce for what’s here, because as part of the required funding we did have to secure letters of commitment from area employers,” she said. “So, we have our employer partners who have agreed to, and that they have the capacity to hire, the individuals that are trained … with this funding.
“So, it’s not just to wait for the advanced manufacturing that’s coming; it’s to help actually get people employed now with the advanced manufacturing that’s already here and to prepare for what’s coming,” Thompson said.
Collaboration
To find the people for the various training programs, she said, Gateway will collaborate with the Uplift 900 project, Racine County and RAMAC. They will offer alternative delivery programs including evenings and weekends and make sure people, when trained, get the available jobs.
The duration of each type of training will depend partly on the delivery method, such as how many nights a week the classes are held, Thompson said. As examples, customer service training is about 60 classroom hours and might be held over four to eight weeks; CNC could be 10 to 15 weeks.
According to the news release, the training will begin in early 2019, although Montemurro said the RAMAC training will begin immediately.
