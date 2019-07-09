RACINE — Through a grant from SC Johnson, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is looking to support work-readiness and financial literacy for K-12 students in Racine and Kenosha counties.
JA announced Tuesday that it had received a $32,000 grant from SC Johnson to help fund its work.
Wisconsin scores an “F” in financial literacy, according to the National Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in High Schools by the Champlain College Center for Financial Literacy.
“We are grateful to SC Johnson for helping more than 1,200 students through support of Junior Achievement programs,” stated Paula Herrmann, director of the Junior Achievement Racine/Kenosha area. “SC Johnson’s donation provides a visible and meaningful demonstration of the organization’s commitment to the youth in our community by helping students develop the competence, confidence, and character needed to compete in today’s global economy.”
SC Johnson also provides volunteer mentorship to students through JA programs, to help them make a connection between what they learn in school and how it applies to work.
“These mentors bring their own experiences into the classrooms, exposing students to a variety of career opportunities within the Racine area,” according to a media release. “This learning enhances the relevance of students’ classroom experiences and aims to increase their understanding of the value of staying in school, according to the release.”
According to JA, 90% of its alumni are confident managing their finances, and 20% of alumni are in the same field as their former JA business or community mentor.
JA is the world’s largest organization committed to supplying young people with the skills they need for economic success, to plan for their future and to make smart academic and economic choices.
JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers.
