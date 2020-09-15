Junction Pub and Grill opens in Sturtevant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — After months of renovations, Sturtevant’s newest bar is finally open.

Junction Pub and Grill, 2835 Wisconsin St., the former location of J.Q. Foxes, was originally scheduled to open in May. But its owner Chuck Beth said he ran into a few glitches along the way, causing the opening date to be postponed.

There were several things to adjust on the almost 120-year-old building, but luckily contractors were able to work through the pandemic.

“Just when we think we had it fixed, something else was broken or old,” Beth said.

But now the pub and grill is open, offering drinks, food, large screen TVs for viewing sports, darts and even gambling machines to test your luck. Saturday was the official opening day for Junction Pub and Grill.

Lots of people came out that day, Beth said. So far the comments he’s received about the pub and grill have been positive.