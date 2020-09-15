Junction Pub and Grill opens in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — After months of renovations, Sturtevant’s newest bar is finally open.
Junction Pub and Grill, 2835 Wisconsin St., the former location of J.Q. Foxes, was originally scheduled to open in May. But its owner Chuck Beth said he ran into a few glitches along the way, causing the opening date to be postponed.
There were several things to adjust on the almost 120-year-old building, but luckily contractors were able to work through the pandemic.
“Just when we think we had it fixed, something else was broken or old,” Beth said.
But now the pub and grill is open, offering drinks, food, large screen TVs for viewing sports, darts and even gambling machines to test your luck. Saturday was the official opening day for Junction Pub and Grill.
Lots of people came out that day, Beth said. So far the comments he’s received about the pub and grill have been positive.
Most of the decor is train-themed, tying in with old Downtown Sturtevant’s railroad heritage, which has all but vanished — although lots of trains pass by, Beth notes. The restaurant area has the schematics of train parts hanging on the walls. Additionally, more train-themed wall art such as a railroad crossing sign is near the bar area. More decor is going up later, Beth said.
The building still has some echo issues, but that’s going to be fixed soon by adding some sound deadening panels around the border of the room. A pool table will also be installed.
“We want people to feel like this is their place to be,” said Junction Pub and Grill manager Rebecca Hoaglund. “Like a ‘Cheers’ kind of atmosphere.”
Junction Pub and Grill is just one of three bars in Sturtevant. It joins Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave. and Airport Inn, 8821 Durand Ave.
“There aren’t a lot of bars in Sturtevant, so we wanted to bring something new to the community,” Beth said.
The food and drink
The menu is scheduled to have burgers, chicken, wings with 13 options of wing sauce, pizza and sandwiches. For now, an abbreviated menu is available so staff can get used to working at the new place. A full menu will be available next week, including breakfast items.
“We want everything to be kept fresh,” Hoaglund said. “We don’t want anything sitting in the back of the freezer.”
Beth’s special appetizer, “lizard eggs,” is something he invented himself. The food starts with a jalapeno and is wrapped in chicken, pepper jack cheese and bacon. The whole thing is about the size of a baseball.
Beers on tap include Spotted Cow, Moon Man, Blue Moon, Bud Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon and beer from Racine Brewing Company.
“We wanted to support a local brewery,” Hoaglund said.
Staff is looking into adding more beer from local places. The bar is also offering 12 flavors of long island iced teas, frozen strawberry margaritas and vodka lemonade slushies.
Splitting time
Beth also owns Racine Amusement, a business that supplies jukeboxes, game machines and pool tables to taverns and restaurants, and Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant. He will be splitting his time between all three businesses. So, for the most part, Hoaglund will be doing all the day-to-day managing at Junction. She’s worked for 22 years at various bars and has managed things before, but this is her first large management position.
“We’ve gotten along very well,” Hoaglund said of her and Beth’s working relationship. Sometimes they had different ideas for the business in the planning stages, but for the most part they agreed.
Beth’s daughter Theresa Beth also helped a lot with the behind-the-scenes planning for the business.
Plans are to have a grand opening for Junction Pub and Grill in the near future, but staff is still working on fine-tuning the details. No date has been set.
“We just wanted to get the doors open and then we’ll plan the party,” Beth said.
Junction staffers also want to coordinate events such as Halloween festivities with other bars in town.
