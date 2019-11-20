Johnson Insurance acquires Green Bay's Financial Life Cycles

RACINE — Johnson Financial Group announced Tuesday that Johnson Insurance has acquired Financial Life Cycles, (FLC), an independent insurance agency in Green Bay.

Johnson Insurance is a part of Johnson Financial Group, a privately held, family-owned, financial services company based at 555 Main St. in Racine.

“FLC and Johnson Financial Group were both founded on a culture of strong ethics and integrity with a commitment to clients and the communities we serve,” stated Joanne Szymaszek, president of Johnson Insurance. “We look forward to providing our combined clients with exceptional service through a variety of financial resources.”

“With the rapidly changing employee benefits environment, we want to provide our clients with access to a portfolio of business solutions,” stated Jenilyn Viestenz of FLC. “This move gives our clients greater access to a wide range of financial solutions through Johnson Financial Group’s breadth of services.”

The FLC team will move into the Johnson Financial Group building on Washington Street in Green Bay in early 2020.

Johnson Financial Group, with offices in Wisconsin, Arizona and Minnesota, is a privately owned financial services company offering banking, wealth and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth, and Johnson Insurance Services.

