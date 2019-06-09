{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Joe Maier has joined Johnson Financial Group as senior vice president, director of wealth strategy.

He has 22 years in legal wealth strategy and, most recently, came from Foley & Lardner, where he led a team of professionals to design wealth maximization and transfer plans for clients.

Maier was a shareholder at O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing, where he built an estate planning team and succession planning practice by collaborating with financial advisors, certified public accounts and insurance agents. He also spent more than 10 years with Northwestern Mutual as director of advanced planning and as regional director in the agency department with accountability for the revenue, recruiting and retention results of the sales division in the Midwest.

Additionally, Maier was retained as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2018. Maier is also a public speaker and author on estate and business planning topics.

