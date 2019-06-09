RACINE — Joe Maier has joined Johnson Financial Group as senior vice president, director of wealth strategy.
He has 22 years in legal wealth strategy and, most recently, came from Foley & Lardner, where he led a team of professionals to design wealth maximization and transfer plans for clients.
Maier was a shareholder at O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing, where he built an estate planning team and succession planning practice by collaborating with financial advisors, certified public accounts and insurance agents. He also spent more than 10 years with Northwestern Mutual as director of advanced planning and as regional director in the agency department with accountability for the revenue, recruiting and retention results of the sales division in the Midwest.
Additionally, Maier was retained as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2018. Maier is also a public speaker and author on estate and business planning topics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.