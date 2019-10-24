RACINE COUNTY — Estimated September jobless rates for the city and county of Racine both increased from rates of the previous September, according to the latest state numbers.
The Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday released its preliminary unemployment rate estimates for September. They show the City of Racine’s rate at 5.0%, compared with 3.9% one year earlier. Racine County’s estimated rate was 3.8%, compared with 3.0% the year before.
Those increases were in line with the overall trend within southeastern Wisconsin, of rising unemployment from September 2018 to this September.
The City of Racine continued its grip on the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin cities and villages tracked by the DWD. Milwaukee was next with an estimated 4.4% jobless rate. Then came Beloit at 4.2%, Kenosha at 4.0% and West Allis at 3.7%.
Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not reflect underemployment: people working part-time who want full-time jobs. Nor do they capture people who have given up finding work and stopped looking.
Other area September unemployment rate estimates, followed by their rates from September 2018:
You have free articles remaining.
Caledonia — 3.4%, 2.7%;
Mount Pleasant — 2.8%, 2.9%;
Kenosha — 4.0%, 3.3%; and
Oak Creek – 3.0%, 2.5%.
Jobless rates are based on residency, regardless whether a person commutes to another county or municipality for work. The state also estimates the number of existing jobs in certain geographic areas, including Racine County.
DWD estimated the county added a net 600 jobs in the past year, with about 78,800 jobs last September compared with about 79,400 this September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.