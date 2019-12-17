Jeweler got start at St. Cat's, opens new Downtown shop

RACINE — A multiple-award-winning jeweler and his wife have just opened a gleaming new Downtown store, Gold Diamond & Design.
John and Audrey Langenfeld are the owners of the new store at 402 Main St. The space was previously Seebeck’s Gallery, which closed Sept. 1, 2018, after 4½ years in business.
Gold Diamond & Design is the new location for the store which operated at 10320 75th St. in Kenosha from 2006 until April 1 this year. Their relocation to Racine follows their purchase of the 1872 building at 402 Main St. from Johnson Redevelopment Corp., the real estate arm of SC Johnson.
The move also extends a stretch that now contains four jewelry stores along the east side of Downtown Main Street within less than one block of each other: Plumb Gold, 322 Main St.; Plumb Silver, 324 Main St.; Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St.; and now Gold Diamond & Design.
“And we hope that makes it more of a jewelry destination,” John Langenfeld said.
“We are thrilled to have Gold Diamond & Design as part of Downtown’s tapestry of quality, one-of-a kind jewelers,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp. “Downtown has certainly become a destination for people looking for custom jewelry.”
The new store contains 3,600 square feet of which half is the showroom. Behind that, behind tinted glass, is a place where the owners can meet semi-privately with clients to show and talk about designs.
And behind that will be three different workrooms: a ventilated room for casting; a clean room for equipment such as the laser welder, 3-D printer and mill; and a polishing room.
“This (separation) gives us a safer work environment and better longevity for our equipment,” John explained.
John got his first taste of jewelry making in 1979 as a St. Catherine’s High School student in an art class. “They had art classes, so I did their two-dimensional art and their 3-D, and you could take metal arts,” he said. “And there we learned how to cast and fabricate and set stones. … St. Catherine’s was really the catalyst for my start.”
Gold Diamond & Design
John said of the business name: “We decided to get real specific. So people know that these guys sell diamonds, they do design work, and they’re jewelers, obviously.”
They’re not limited to only the metal gold, however; they also work with silver and platinum. “I’ve even done some things in bronze,” John remarked.
Audrey estimated that about 60% of their business is creating new, custom jewelry. Another 30% is repairs and restoration. Only about 10% is sales of premade showroom pieces.
“A lot of jewelers are mostly merchants,” Audrey said. “We do everything in house.”
John just won his 18th jewelry design award, Audrey said. Those awards have included Jewelers Choice awards, in which he was judged by his peers, and four international awards.
Gold, Diamond & Design is open during the holiday season from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information call 262-697-0884.