Jeweler got start at St. Cat's, opens new Downtown shop

And behind that will be three different workrooms: a ventilated room for casting; a clean room for equipment such as the laser welder, 3-D printer and mill; and a polishing room.

“This (separation) gives us a safer work environment and better longevity for our equipment,” John explained.

John got his first taste of jewelry making in 1979 as a St. Catherine’s High School student in an art class. “They had art classes, so I did their two-dimensional art and their 3-D, and you could take metal arts,” he said. “And there we learned how to cast and fabricate and set stones. … St. Catherine’s was really the catalyst for my start.”

Gold Diamond & Design

John said of the business name: “We decided to get real specific. So people know that these guys sell diamonds, they do design work, and they’re jewelers, obviously.”

They’re not limited to only the metal gold, however; they also work with silver and platinum. “I’ve even done some things in bronze,” John remarked.

Audrey estimated that about 60% of their business is creating new, custom jewelry. Another 30% is repairs and restoration. Only about 10% is sales of premade showroom pieces.