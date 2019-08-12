If You Go

WHAT: Bear Paw Beach and Adventure Island obstacle course.

WHERE: Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia.

ADMISSION: Day-pass the beach and a one-hour session on the obstacle course, $15 per person for campers and $25 to $30 per person for the general public, Tickets can be purchased online at www.bearpawbeach.com.

HOURS: The beach opens daily at 9 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.