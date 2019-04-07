BURLINGTON — U-Haul Company of Wisconsin announced Thursday that Jasleen Mobil Mart has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. The station at 501 S. Pine St. will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Normal business hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (262) 806-7471 or visiting www.uhaul.com.
U-Haul live verification technology, called U-Haul Truck Share 24/7, now allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour, day or night.
There are no membership fees. Visit uhaul.com to create an online account.
U-Haul and Jasleen Mobil Mart are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives.
The company says that every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road.
Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.
