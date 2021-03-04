It's her 10,000-square foot canvas: Pamela Deskins makes the Christmas House a work of art

RACINE — Pamela Deskins is an artist.
All her life, she’s been sculpting, painting, crafting, creating; but brushstrokes on a canvas or molded clay are never really enough.
It's why the Christmas House Bed & Breakfast on Main Street — the mint-colored mansion on Main Street that you've certainly seen if you've ever been in Downtown Racine — has become a work of her art, too.
Deskins chooses one item and centers the whole room's design around it, coordinating colors, furniture and decorations. For example, in the Glam Room suite, there's a small leather block of dice, maybe an ottoman.
"People always ask, 'Ugh, why do you still keep that thing?' Because it was what inspired the room, and I can't take it out," said Deskins, who graduated University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a fine arts degree.
How does she choose the items? Deskins pointed out a piano on the first floor of the house.
"I'm inspired by anything that has a story," she said. "You know how many people have probably learned how to play the piano on that, and stood around it?"
The Christmas House, built in 1893 and owned by Deskins since 2014, is just one of her many ventures as a woman in business. She also runs her own realty company, Deskins Realty, which she opened in 2013; and before that, she owned an advertising business for many years. She takes care of the Carriage House, which shares the land with the Christmas House, too.
"I'm not afraid," Deskins said. "I'm an entrepreneur. To start a business is nothing for me. ... What are people gonna say? No? Then just knock on the next door."
A stroke of luck
Deskins has a passion for older homes and renovating them, with preserving the historic value of the house at the forefront of her work.
"I'm a preservationist. I want things to be the way they were when it was built," Deskins said.
Deskins, who has lived her entire life in Racine, said she had always wanted a mansion on the lake. When the Christmas House became available, she took it right away.
"When I bought it, there was no roof," Deskins said of the house, which is 10,000 square feet. "There were animals crawling and birds flying."
Deskins needed to renovate and repair much of the house to make it livable. She said she was a part of about 70% of the house's progress to make it what it is today.
But she thought she should do more with it — it had plenty of rooms and she envisioned the first floor to be the perfect setting for parties. She decided to make it a bed and breakfast, something she'd never done before.
"I have a lot of energy, and I have a lot of ideas, and I write them down," Deskins said. "Sometimes maybe they're not the best ideas, but this was a great idea.
"I saved the Christmas House," she said. "And I love that I saved the Christmas House."
On being a female entrepreneur
Deskins said she credits a lot of her nature to her parents, Bunny and Bud Ybema. Her father, Bud, was a car salesman and was an inspiration to her.
"He never wanted to work for anyone," Deskins said.
When Deskins was in advertising, she said the business was run by men and "you're only going to go so far." Opportunities like renovating houses and, of course, taking over the Christmas House means Deskins can work for herself.
For example, she has worked closely with the Racine Zoo.
Beth Heidorn, executive director at the zoo, said she has been working with Deskins since 2015, in sponsorships, housing zoo workers and donating stay packages. Heidorn said having a friendship with another female entrepreneur in the community has been great.
"We're kindred spirits," Heidorn said, of her and Deskins' matching ambitions. "It's nice to know there's others that have your work ethic and ideals."
A great mentor
Pamela Deskins is also a "big sister" in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Racine — which matches adults with children to build a mentorship — and has been with her "little sister" Elizabeth Andersen for over a decade.
Andersen, 18, met Deskins when she was seven years old.
Andersen said her childhood wasn't the greatest, but when she met Deskins, "she stayed consistently in my life, throughout everything."
"I got to see her open up a couple of businesses with no help from anybody," Andersen said of a reason why she looks up to Deskins. "She showed me being a woman shouldn't stop you. You can do anything a man can do."
Looking forward
Deskins is full steam ahead and doesn't see herself stopping any time soon. She said she enjoys taking on multiple projects, citing only one source as her motivation: "Boredom."
Though the pandemic made her hit a roadblock — "everyone stopped coming," she said — she wants to look forward. Her goals include hosting more weddings at the Christmas House and more events in general.
"It would almost be cheaper for me to close doors," Deskins said. "But I don't want to do that. I want to see Christmas House full again."