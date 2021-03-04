It's her 10,000-square foot canvas: Pamela Deskins makes the Christmas House a work of art

"I'm not afraid," Deskins said. "I'm an entrepreneur. To start a business is nothing for me. ... What are people gonna say? No? Then just knock on the next door."

A stroke of luck

Deskins has a passion for older homes and renovating them, with preserving the historic value of the house at the forefront of her work.

"I'm a preservationist. I want things to be the way they were when it was built," Deskins said.

Deskins, who has lived her entire life in Racine, said she had always wanted a mansion on the lake. When the Christmas House became available, she took it right away.

"When I bought it, there was no roof," Deskins said of the house, which is 10,000 square feet. "There were animals crawling and birds flying."

Deskins needed to renovate and repair much of the house to make it livable. She said she was a part of about 70% of the house's progress to make it what it is today.

But she thought she should do more with it — it had plenty of rooms and she envisioned the first floor to be the perfect setting for parties. She decided to make it a bed and breakfast, something she'd never done before.