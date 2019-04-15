RACINE — The Yardarm name, and the sand dollars, are coming back.
The Yardarm Bar & Grill closed Saturday to allow for its sale by co-owners Lisa Caffery and Lauri Tomasek to Joey and Anna LeGath. In February, when The Journal Times announced the pending sale, the buyers were planning to rename the Yardarm, 930 Erie St., Joey’s East.
Since then, however, the LeGaths have settled on the name Joey’s Yardarm.
“It was the tradition and the respect that I have for (Caffery and Tomasek),” LeGath said Monday. Also, he added, some customers who also are friends had told him he should keep the locally iconic name.
Similarly, the couple have decided to continue offering the popular sand dollars; initially they had planned to drop the sometimes-tricky menu item.
The LeGaths are scheduled to close on the purchase of the Yardarm Wednesday, and they are aiming for an April 30 reopening as Joey’s Yardarm. It will be their fourth area bar; they currently own Joey’s on Taylor, 1863 Taylor Ave.; Joey’s on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave.; and Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
The LeGaths also previously had a bar on Sixth Street near City Hall.
What will be new
Besides a new name, the LeGaths have other changes planned for the Yardarm’s next life. For one, they’re adding Sundays to make it a seven-day-a-week business. And there will be some “minor” interior renovations before the reopening, Anna said — although the nautical theme is going nowhere.
They’re bringing in a new head chef: Tyler LeGath, 33, Joey’s nephew. Tyler comes from a culinary school background with years of experience and is “passionate about his cooking,” Anna said. She and Tyler are putting the new menu together now, tasting as they go.
“We will try to do a lot of things by scratch and do them in house with quality ingredients,” Anna said. They will add some seafood items to the menu, she said.
The goal, she said, is to have “a nice bar with some healthy options at the bar … there will be items that are not always deep-fried — sides and entrees.”
Joey said their bar-restaurant will open every day at 10 a.m. with the kitchen staying open until 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday and until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. “We might keep it open a little past 10” when there are Downtown events, he added.
As for whether the LeGaths will continue the Yardarm’s tradition of live music, that’s been a continuing conversation; on Monday, Joey said they won’t have music immediately but might add it later.
“We have always wanted to have music in the past,” Anna said, “so it seems like a good fit.”
