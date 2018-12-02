Last month’s column reviewed what had turned into a pretty good year through September. In this month’s piece, without going into the specifics of the carnage, I will attempt to provide guidance to our readers as to what happened to the markets in October and how investors should react to it.
A scary October
Although October has a reputation of being a difficult month for investors, on average, Septembers are worse. That having been said, because many significant selloffs came in October, the reputation is warranted. This past October was no exception. Concerns about the impact of higher interest rates, trade disputes and potential political change on future corporate profits caused investors to sell stocks and bonds. The losses were so significant as to wipe out stocks’ gains for the year and cause bond investors to suffer further losses.
A growing economy
The most frustrating part about October’s selloff, the markets’ ups and downs this year and the losses many investors are encountering, is that they come at a time in which the economy is on solid ground while U.S. corporations are reporting 25 percent earnings gains quarter after quarter. And the lesson here for investors is that the stock market is a leading indicator; it tells us what investors think will happen in the future. It reacts less to what has already happened than it does to expectations. And adding insult to injury, although what has passed can clearly be seen, what lies ahead is a moving target. Subsequent events can cause investors to change course. We never know on any given day what the direction of the markets will be tomorrow.
Year in context
Over long periods of time, especially when interest rates are low, rising corporate profits drive stock prices higher. For this reason, investing in stocks has been and should continue to be profitable, as long as the global economy continues to grow and companies continue to profit. Although providing more stability than stocks, in times of rising interest rates, bond values should be expected to decline. And this year, increasing trade tensions and rising interest rates are creating further uncertainty with respect to the immediate course of the domestic and global economies.
Advice today
Without attempting to predict what will happen over the next few days, weeks or months, I will suggest that I expect the volatility we have been experiencing to continue. Although trade concerns have put a damper on stock gains this year, I will again suggest that a resolution of our disputes with major trading partners could help propel stocks to higher ground. Likewise, as trade talks stall or should they deadlock, stocks should be expected to react unfavorably.
With unemployment approaching record lows and inflation beginning to emerge, I would expect the Federal Reserve to continue to methodically and appropriately raise short-term interest rates. Against that backdrop I would expect bonds to continue to lose value and once again, would recommend cash or very safe bonds and bond funds that provide increasing income streams for fixed income portfolios today. I continue to recommend caution.
