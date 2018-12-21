Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — The Small Business Development Center, located at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, has announced a new introduction to international trade one-day workshop held in partnership with Shirley Malski and The O Co-Working Space.

The workshop is scheduled to be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at The O Co-working Space, (The Orpheum Theater building) 5823 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

Program topics include: Why bother with international trade?; introduction to international trade; shipping challenges; compliance concerns; cash flow and tax strategies; market assessments; export grand and trade financing supplements; and international trade resources.

For more information, or to register, go to https://reg121.imperisoft.com/uwp/ProgramDetail/39303633/Registration.aspx.

