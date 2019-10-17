MADISON — A City of Burlington insurance agency and rural Burlington insurance agent were among those named by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance as agencies and agents with insurance law infractions.
The Burlington Insurance Agency of Wisconsin, located at 109 S. Pine St., in Burlington, had its insurance license revoked, the OCI announced Wednesday. The revocation was based on allegations of failing to name a Wisconsin Designated Responsible Licensed Producer and failing to respond to inquiries from OCI.
Connie L. Osman, an insurance agent from Lyons, located just west of Burlington, also had her insurance license revoked based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes, the OCI said.
The OCI is responsible for administering and enforcing the insurance laws of Wisconsin, which includes monitoring the financial and marketing practices of individuals and companies. The OCI publishes actions taken against entities monthly.
Other area agents named
You have free articles remaining.
The OCI also announced actions against two other agents from communities located just outside Racine County. Agent Kashif Bhimani of Muskego agreed to a conditional insurance license with certain supervision and reporting requirements due to allegations of failing to disclose a pending criminal charge on a licensing application.
And a Mukwonago agent, Carrie D. Kuranda, had her insurance license revoked based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.
Any forfeitures paid are deposited in Wisconsin’s Common School Fund administered by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. Earnings from the fund are distributed to all public K-12 schools in the state and are used by school libraries to purchase materials such as books, newspapers and computers.
Those with questions or complaints regarding an insurance company or agent can go to oci.wi.gov or call the OCI at 1-800-236-8517.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.