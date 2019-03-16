KENOSHA — InSinkErator said Friday it will be laying off about 15 temporary workers at its Kenosha plant in the next few weeks.
In response to an inquiry by The Journal Times, InSinkErator spokesman David Baldridge said: “As the world’s largest manufacturer of garbage disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use, InSinkErator continually reviews its operations to stay competitive and provide the best possible service to our customers.
“Due to changes in customer demand, InSinkErator is making shift adjustments at its Kenosha facility that will result in some reductions in temporary employees over the next few weeks. Both shifts are still operating at Kenosha following these adjustments.”
The Kenosha InSinkErator plant, located at 5612 95th Ave., just south of the Kenosha Airport, employs about 200 people, he said.
InSinkErator’s main manufacturing plant is at 4700 21st St. in Racine, and it recently opened its new headquarters and research and development operation at 1250 International Drive in Mount Pleasant.
JT's this is really a story???
Hello.............That's why they call them "temps"!!
