STURTEVANT — A second round of informational sessions are being held for construction-related companies in southeast Wisconsin that want to learn more about becoming a vendor, subcontractor, supplier or professional service provider for the Foxconn project in Racine County.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Gilbane Building Company and M+W Group, the two sessions are set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Gateway Technical College’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.

Registration for the first session is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, followed by the informational session from noon to 1:30 p.m.

For the second session, registration is from 2:30 to 3 p.m., followed by the information session from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Representatives from WEDC, Gilbane Building Company, and M+W Group will be available to answer questions about the project and the opportunities available to Wisconsin companies.

The information sessions are open to all businesses, though they are specifically aimed at companies providing goods and services in construction logistics, roadways, site utilities, foundations, structure, enclosure, mechanical, electrical, plumbing systems, materials and equipment.

The sessions are free, but advance registration is required. For more information or to register go to www.wisconnvalley.wi.gov.

