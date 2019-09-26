Racine-area businessman Joey LeGath won this year's Downtown Racine Corp. raffle of the 2019 Indian Scout motorcycle shown here on Thursday at Indian Motorcycle of Racine, 522 Sixth St. The drawing was held Saturday at Party on the Pavement.
LeGath, who has owned and ridden motorcycles all his life, said he bought $300 worth of raffle tickets in all three years of the raffle. The motorcycle was donated by Mark and Anthony Porcaro of Indian Motorcycle and Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer and raised $8,925 to support DRC's mission.
