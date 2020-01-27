Impending Foxconn property value estimate: $522M, more than current county manufacturing base combined

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Journal Times asked Claude Lois, the village’s contracted project director on the Foxconn development, if he thinks Foxconn can hit the $1.4 billion target by the agreed upon date. He replied, “Sure they can; it’s aggressive.”

Whether or not that turns out to be true, Lois pointed out that Foxconn will in any case be assessed as though it did hit the mark, by the terms of the development agreement. The pact obligates the company to make supplementary payments in lieu of taxes if its progress falls short.

“Do we want them to get there?” Lois asked rhetorically. “Yes. Do we have work to do? No question, we do.”

But he said about the general contractor, Gilbane Exyte, “They have the horsepower to get it done.”

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said about the Foxconn estimates, “With Racine County’s long and storied history of manufacturing, one of the things we were most excited about in attracting this project was bringing advanced, 21st Century manufacturing to our community. While these estimates are not firm or final, we are encouraged by the significant progress and investment Foxconn has already made in Racine County. We’re even more excited that new generations of Racine County residents will have additional opportunities for careers in manufacturing.”