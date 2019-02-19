RACINE — An Illinois-based clothing and accessories manufacturer is coming to Uptown, Mayor Cory Mason’s office announced Tuesday.
Mason announced that Pawstar has purchased the former Imperial Laundry Services building that has been vacant since 2017. Pawstar of Zion, Ill., a far-northern Chicago suburb, is relocating to the building at 1236 13th St.
Bringing the small company to the Imperial Laundry building was a collaborative effort between the City of Racine, Racine County, the Racine County Economic Development Corp. and the Racine Water and Wastewater Utility, according to a press release.
“Pawstar is pleased to join a community that is well known for manufacturing,” Scott Grace, chief financial officer of Pawstar stated in the release. “We have grown from a small company in our home basement in 2003, and we’re excited to grow into this new space and expand our operations to meet this new potential.”
Pawstar currently has 15 employees. Over the next five years, the company plans to add nine to 12 new jobs and put $100,000 to $160,000 into renovating the building.
The company sells animal-themed clothing items including hoodies with furry ears on the hood, fluffy leg warmers and jewelry. Items range in price from $5 for earrings to $235 for the most expensive fur hoodie. Pawstar’s website also shows that it sells animal masks, tails, goggles and leather collars.
Pawstar plans to implement a “going green” initiative to reduce consumption and energy usage in the manufacturing process and increase recycling, Grace said.
Back taxes, bills reduced
The building faced back taxes, unpaid utility and water bills and other charges dating back to 2011. The county forgave some of the back taxes and the city reduced the utility bills, according to the release.
“We welcome Pawstar to the City of Racine,” stated Laura Million, RCEDC’s business development manager. “They join the many growing small businesses and entrepreneurs that call our community home. Working closely with the company, the City of Racine, Racine County and the Racine Water and Wastewater Utility allowed us to find a solution that enabled Pawstar to secure the right location to grow in the City of Racine.”
Imperial Laundry Services filed for receivership in June 2017. It had provided laundry services for hotels across Wisconsin and Illinois, including Potawatomi Hotel in Milwaukee.
According to court filings on May 31, 2017, Imperial owed about $2.25 million. The property was most recently assessed at $690,000 in 2017, records show. The purchase was made Nov. 16 for $310,000.
In its final years in business, Imperial Laundry was the site of several fires, including one in 2009, one in 2015 and another in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Hope they fix up the building, has trees growing out the foundation.
They make things for Furries!
Great news for Racine. Keep leaving Dem Illinois. Hopefully WI survives Evers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.