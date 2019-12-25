How the Grinch almost stole Christmas in Union Grove

RACINE COUNTY — Dr. Seuss’ infamous Grinch has made another appearance, this time in a video shot in Racine County and being shared widely around the area on Facebook.
This time it was for a good cause.
The 11-minute video was the brainchild of Mike Scornavacco, a manager at Racine Honda, 9501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Scornavacco is also a firefighter with Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue. That is where he learned about the line-of-duty death of Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Ffirefighter Brian Serdynski on Nov. 2, two weeks after suffering a heart attack during an emergency call.
Serdynski, only 38 when he died left behind his wife, Rachael, and three young children. That was one of two families that Racine Honda chose to help this Christmas, Scornavacco said.
“I didn’t really see (their plight) getting the attention I should it should have,” he said. “Normally we would just send gifts.” But Scornavacco instead cooked up the idea of a video to post on Facebook to bring more attention to the family’s GoFundMe account.
So, he enlisted the help of a Racine Honda salesman, Tyler Tirella, who dresses as the Grinch for the Downtown Racine holiday parade. Last week, over the course of about 2 ½ hours, they shot the 11-minute video, with another salesman at the dealership, Alex Ouwens, recording and editing.
The resulting video is titled, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Union Grove FD.”
Scornavacco — who makes a brief appearance in it — said he mostly made up the plot on the fly on shooting day. Of course, the Grinch is dastardly, especially after the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department’s Michelle Filz rejects his membership application because his heart is two sizes too small.
The next scene takes place at Racine Honda.
Sturtevant Police Officer Mike Randolph, who knows Scornavacco, was enlisted to play the officer who arrests the Grinch after his misdeeds at the Fire Department.
“I never had the opportunity to do something like this,” Randolph said. “I think it was awesome to help out a fallen firefighter’s family.”
And Scornavacco’s 8-year-old daughter, Kailey Scornavacco — with her adorable Cindy Lou Who hair — plays the character who hugs the Grinch and melts his frozen heart.
The three Serdynski children also make an appearance in the video. “They were having a blast with it,” Scornavacco said — when they weren’t crying in fear of the Grinch.
Unplanned video clip
The video shoot also produced a surprise. At one point Tirella, in full Grinch costume, was riding in the back seat of Randolph’s Police Department pickup truck. While they were stopped at a traffic light, someone with a smartphone zoomed in on the Grinch who pantomimed a “let me out” gesture. That 18-second clip can be seen on the Village of Sturtevant Police Department’s Facebook page.
The full video ends with Santa Claus and the Grinch riding together in a sleigh and then still photographs of the Serdynski children opening their gifts at the Fire Department.
And beneath the video is a brief appeal to share the video and donate to the Serdynski family’s GoFundMe account. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/1stfer4lmo