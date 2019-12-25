How the Grinch almost stole Christmas in Union Grove

The resulting video is titled, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Union Grove FD.”

Scornavacco — who makes a brief appearance in it — said he mostly made up the plot on the fly on shooting day. Of course, the Grinch is dastardly, especially after the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department’s Michelle Filz rejects his membership application because his heart is two sizes too small.

The next scene takes place at Racine Honda.

Sturtevant Police Officer Mike Randolph, who knows Scornavacco, was enlisted to play the officer who arrests the Grinch after his misdeeds at the Fire Department.

“I never had the opportunity to do something like this,” Randolph said. “I think it was awesome to help out a fallen firefighter’s family.”

And Scornavacco’s 8-year-old daughter, Kailey Scornavacco — with her adorable Cindy Lou Who hair — plays the character who hugs the Grinch and melts his frozen heart.

The three Serdynski children also make an appearance in the video. “They were having a blast with it,” Scornavacco said — when they weren’t crying in fear of the Grinch.

Unplanned video clip