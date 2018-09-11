MOUNT PLEASANT — A housing summit set for Wednesday is intended to be an important step toward building the additional housing that will be needed in a Foxconn Technology Group future.
The Southeastern Wisconsin Housing Summit, hosted by Racine County and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, is scheduled to be held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Racine, 7111 Washington Ave.
The event will bring together:
- Area municipal officials including mayors, city planners and administrators;
- Community leaders including housing authorities, chambers of commerce, community development corporations and local housing partners;
- Single-family, multifamily and commercial developers;
- Builders; and
- Financial institutions.
“This information-sharing event will focus on bringing housing solutions to the region,” states an online description of the event. “Hear the latest on economic development, infrastructure and housing as well as engage with local municipalities.”
Panelists at the luncheon panel will discuss what opportunities an economic development project like Foxconn brings to the region. In addition, panelists will provide insights on how municipalities can assist private developers in expanding housing options in the region.
Foxconn’s future Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, under construction in southwestern Mount Pleasant, is expected to employ about 3,000 people when Foxconn begins manufacturing liquid-crystal display panels for a variety of applications, and up to 13,000 or even more at its peak.
Those numbers do not include the approximately 10,000 construction workers that are expected to be needed.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has talked about his desire to attract as many of those future workers as possible to Racine County so that most of their disposable income is spent in this county.
Incredible demand
Jerry Franke of Franke Development Advisors has been leading an effort to stimulate the creation of more housing, on behalf of Delagrave and Racine County Economic Development Corp. under the direction of RCEDC Executive Director Jenny Trick.
Franke has calculated that 10,484 housing units will be needed to house all 13,000 future Foxconn employees, and has a presentation that lays out what types of housing will be most needed. He thinks market-rate apartments will be in high demand and hopes that municipalities will be open to allowing them to be built.
Franke has been presenting his findings about the future need for more housing to various municipal boards.
Wednesday’s event required preregistration, but as of late Monday afternoon registration had been suspended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.