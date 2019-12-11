Hotel in former Zahn's on Monument Square projected to be energy miser

RACINE — The destination hotel proposed for the former Zahn’s department store would be a model of energy efficiency, says developer Christopher Adams of Dominion Properties.
On Dec. 4, Adams and Mayor Cory Mason announced Milwaukee-based Dominion’s plans for an estimated $29 million, 80-room hotel. The project would convert the existing Zahn’s but also double its square footage by adding another, attached four-story structure in the vacant parking lot to the south.
The developer incentive agreement awaits adoption by the City Council; that meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. On Monday, the Finance and Personnel Committee unanimously recommended approval.
The start of construction is planned for spring with a projected 52-week build and an opening on May 1, 2021. South Carolina-based Charlestowne Hotels has been tapped to operate the hotel, which so far has not been named.
In the process, Dominion has committed to achieving Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program. However, Adams, Dominion’s chief technical officer, said he will shoot for Platinum — the highest level — for the nearly 80,000-square-foot hotel.
“Personally — and the business philosophy is — I think it’s important to build new construction and do renovation of older buildings in the most carbon-neutral amount possible from a climate-change perspective,” Adams said.
Two of Dominion’s Milwaukee apartment buildings have LEED Platinum certification, and Adams said they are the only ones in the state with that distinction.
“We’ve done a lot of historic renovation,” he added. In addition, Adams said that both Kubala Washatko Architects and Hunzinger Construction, the general contractor, are “very well-versed in sustainability and historic renovation and hotels.”
Energy efficiencies
“There’s a ton of sustainable elements in this hotel and also smart elements,” Adams said about the project.
The first step in construction, targeted for about April 1, will be installation of a geothermal well field in the now-vacant parcel, he said. Geothermal will heat and cool about half of the hotel: the basement; first floor; and fifth floor.
The second through fourth floor rooms will use a variable-flow refrigerant system which adapts the flow of refrigerant to indoor units based on demand. Adams called it state of the art. The units are both ultra-efficient and very quiet, he said.
The design has photovoltaic solar panels, for producing electricity, on the roof as well as two 1,200-watt wind turbines. The solar panels will be anchored in place by about 8,000 square feet of green roof.
Another feature will be a battery backup system rather than generators, Adams continued. “So there’ll be no need to burn natural gas for any backup power. I think the world is going battery.”
And he said the hotel will also have two electric vehicle charging stations along Fifth Street and up to eight more at 441 Lake Ave., one of the areas the city is reserving to provide hotel parking. Those will be available both for hotel guests and the public, Adams said.
In addition, Adams said the hotel will be “chemically neutral” with the use of materials that do not give off harmful gases, as a way to avoid sick building syndrome.
‘Smart’ hotel
Another way the new hotel will operate efficiently, Adams said, will be with the use of sophisticated technology.
“These will be very smart hotel rooms,” he said. “The thermostat will be able to sense when you’re in the room even if you’re quiet and in bed; it’ll know you’re there.
“It’ll know when you’re not there, so it’ll turn the temperature down.”
The window blinds will be able to lower themselves if the room is unoccupied and sunlight is overheating the room, Adams continued.
“So, there’s a lot of energy and guest comfort smart technology that’s going into the building,” he said.
Contractor experience
Adams said Dominion has the right construction partner in Hunzinger as general contractor for this energy-efficient project. The company is a third-generation builder, and Dominion worked with that company on both of its LEED Platinum multifamily buildings. “They were the company that did all the testing and certification for LEED certification for us,” he said. “They have an arm that does that type of work.
“We’ve been very excited about actually having them build this,” Adams said. “We haven’t, to date, had a project that was large enough for them. But this one was perfect. They have much experience with historic restoration, with sustainable building and hotels.”
