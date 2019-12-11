Hotel in former Zahn's on Monument Square projected to be energy miser

And he said the hotel will also have two electric vehicle charging stations along Fifth Street and up to eight more at 441 Lake Ave., one of the areas the city is reserving to provide hotel parking. Those will be available both for hotel guests and the public, Adams said.

In addition, Adams said the hotel will be “chemically neutral” with the use of materials that do not give off harmful gases, as a way to avoid sick building syndrome.

‘Smart’ hotel

Another way the new hotel will operate efficiently, Adams said, will be with the use of sophisticated technology.

“These will be very smart hotel rooms,” he said. “The thermostat will be able to sense when you’re in the room even if you’re quiet and in bed; it’ll know you’re there.

“It’ll know when you’re not there, so it’ll turn the temperature down.”

The window blinds will be able to lower themselves if the room is unoccupied and sunlight is overheating the room, Adams continued.

“So, there’s a lot of energy and guest comfort smart technology that’s going into the building,” he said.

Contractor experience