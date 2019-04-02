MILWAUKEE — Steelworkers at Harley-Davidson have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract offer, while machinists have accepted a deal.
United Steelworkers Local 2209 in the Milwaukee area and Local 460 in Tomahawk rejected the new deal Monday. WTMJ-AM reports the current contract between steelworkers and Harley took effect in 2012 and was set to expire Monday. But, the union will continue to work under the old contract.
Harley-Davidson executives say they are disappointed in the vote. The motorcycle maker says the contract provided a competitive wage increase in each year of the 5-year contract as well as a $2,250 signing bonus.
Meanwhile, another union at Harley, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Lodge 78, ratified a new 5-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.