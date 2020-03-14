Gyros Express moving to Washington Avenue

RACINE — Seven years after opening, Gyros Express is moving on — to a new Racine location.

Adam Hamden opened Gyros Express in spring 2013 at its present location, a small retail center at 6116 Regency West Drive. It was the Palestine native’s first restaurant of his own after being in the food business in various Milwaukee cafes for 30 years.

Now, he will be moving his restaurant to 5205 Washington Ave. to share a building with Associated Bank in a former Papa John’s Pizza space. Hamden expects the increased visibility and more central location will help the business.

Gyros Express’ Mediterranean dishes include various gyros, shaworma wrap, beef kofta wrap, chicken shish kebab sandwich and humus and falafel and spinach pie, a Greek salad and vegetarian plate.

Hamden said he will expand those Mediterranean offerings after the move to the new location by popular request.

He is aiming for a reopening in the new location in about the first week in May.

