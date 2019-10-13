Gypsy Java Inside Northwinds Gallery opens Monday at 1700 N. Main St. As the name states, the coffee bar is inside Northwinds Gallery, which opened in early August at the corner of North Main and High streets. The gallery and coffee bar are owned by Tracy Stacy, owner of Absolute Construction, 6618 Six Mile Road in Caledonia.
Gypsy Java opens Monday on north side
