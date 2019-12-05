You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Groundbreaking set for $43.5M apartment project in Mount Pleasant
1 comment
Mount Pleasant

Groundbreaking set for $43.5M apartment project in Mount Pleasant

{{featured_button_text}}
The Villages rendering

Shown is an image of a planned residential development near the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, previously called The Villages and now renamed Tivoli Green. The developer, Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners, plans 278 apartment units in the first phase, an estimated $43.5 million project.

 Michael Burke

MOUNT PLEASANT — At Mount Pleasant Village Hall Tuesday, Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for Tivoli Green, a 278-unit apartment development estimated to cost $43.5 million.

The site for the development, which was previously called The Villages, is 20.4 acres along 90th Street, near the Village Hall and Police Department.

Tivoli Green is to include amenities and layouts for a diverse set of residents ranging from studios to three-bedroom, two-bath units, all with private entrances.

Monthly rents are projected to start at $1,100, and Wangard, a Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm, plans to have units available for rent by fall 2020.

Several organizations combined time and resources to bring this project to fruition, including Racine County, Mount Pleasant, the Racine County Economic Development Corp. and Greenfire Management Services.

Stewart Wangard, Wangard CEO and founder, said the strong partnerships helped expedite the project and were instrumental in creating future market rate housing in Racine County.

“I couldn’t be more satisfied with the work our teams have done up to this point,” stated Wangard. “This project not only signifies opportunity for current and future residents of Mount Pleasant, but it also highlights the fact that Racine County is taking the right steps to prepare for positive growth and development.”

“High-quality projects like Tivoli Green help prepare Racine County for continued growth and development in the coming years,” stated Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “As we work with local businesses on our community workforce strategy, increasing our housing stock will play a significant role in ensuring our county’s success.”

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News