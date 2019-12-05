Groundbreaking set for $43.5M apartment project in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — At Mount Pleasant Village Hall Tuesday, Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for Tivoli Green, a 278-unit apartment development estimated to cost $43.5 million.

The site for the development, which was previously called The Villages, is 20.4 acres along 90th Street, near the Village Hall and Police Department.

Tivoli Green is to include amenities and layouts for a diverse set of residents ranging from studios to three-bedroom, two-bath units, all with private entrances.

Monthly rents are projected to start at $1,100, and Wangard, a Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm, plans to have units available for rent by fall 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several organizations combined time and resources to bring this project to fruition, including Racine County, Mount Pleasant, the Racine County Economic Development Corp. and Greenfire Management Services.

Stewart Wangard, Wangard CEO and founder, said the strong partnerships helped expedite the project and were instrumental in creating future market rate housing in Racine County.