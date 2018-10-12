Try 1 month for 99¢
Aurora Health Care
Buy Now

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Advocate Aurora Health officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for its planned ambulatory surgery center and medical office building in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. The $130 million project is planned to offer services including general surgery, orthopedics and urology, and will bring new specialty pediatric services through Aurora Children’s Health. The new facility will also have an onsite pharmacy, lab, and rehabilitation area.

“The new and expanded services at this location will enhance patient access for the growing number of residents and employers in this region,” said Lisa Just, president, Advocate Aurora Health, Racine/Kenosha/Lake County patient service area. “We’re excited to see the continued progress of our expansion efforts focused on bringing best in class care close to home.”

The site is a 64-acre parcel located west of I-94 at the northwest corner of 104th Street and 120th Avenue. The plan includes an approximately 100,000-square-foot ambulatory care center and a three-story, 100,000-square-foot professional office building.

The facility is expected to open in the summer of 2020.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments