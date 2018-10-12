PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Advocate Aurora Health officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for its planned ambulatory surgery center and medical office building in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. The $130 million project is planned to offer services including general surgery, orthopedics and urology, and will bring new specialty pediatric services through Aurora Children’s Health. The new facility will also have an onsite pharmacy, lab, and rehabilitation area.
“The new and expanded services at this location will enhance patient access for the growing number of residents and employers in this region,” said Lisa Just, president, Advocate Aurora Health, Racine/Kenosha/Lake County patient service area. “We’re excited to see the continued progress of our expansion efforts focused on bringing best in class care close to home.”
The site is a 64-acre parcel located west of I-94 at the northwest corner of 104th Street and 120th Avenue. The plan includes an approximately 100,000-square-foot ambulatory care center and a three-story, 100,000-square-foot professional office building.
The facility is expected to open in the summer of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.