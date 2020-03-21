Grocers working hard to keep up

“All stores are seeing an impact; our store teams are working hard to keep our stores stocked and meet our customers shopping demands,” Hyland began.

Roundy’s has added labor to handle the increased volume as people stock up to prepare for possibly being quarantined at home, he said. And the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc is “working 24/7 to get loads out to our stores, and we have increased shipments to our stores.”

“Items like high-demand paper products and cleaning supplies are being replenished as quickly as we can, and our fresh departments are well stocked,” Hyland said.

The stores have set limited on some items, customers are asked to abide by those limits.

“In order to focus on cleaning and replenishment, all Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores will close at 9 p.m. nightly until further notice, Hyland said.

Per Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order, all self-serve operations in the store — hot bar/salad bar/soup bar — have been shut down, and seating areas are closed.