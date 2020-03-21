Grocers working hard to keep up

RACINE COUNTY — Thursday evening at Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., the bulk food dispensers were noticeably absent, the salad/hot bar devoid of all food and the produce department showing perhaps 10 to 20% of its usual abundance.
It is not easy to be in the grocery business right now.
“The demand for basic commodity items remains high at this point; however, Festival Foods is continually receiving shipments of products on a regular basis to try to keep up with the demand with the goal of providing our guests with the items they need, Brian Stenzel, community involvement senior director for Festival Foods, said Friday.
Some grocery store companies, including Festival Foods, have begun closing at 9 p.m. for overnight cleaning. Festival, normally open 24 hours a day, on Thursday started closing at 9 p.m. and reopening at 5 a.m.
“Clean stores have always been a focus of our business and by closing overnight, it allows us to be even cleaner,” Stenzel said. One result, he said, is that most employees are going to work instead of staying home for fear of contagion.
Roundup from Roundy’s
Jim Hyland, Roundy’s vice president for communications and public affairs gave a rundown Friday of how Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“All stores are seeing an impact; our store teams are working hard to keep our stores stocked and meet our customers shopping demands,” Hyland began.
Roundy’s has added labor to handle the increased volume as people stock up to prepare for possibly being quarantined at home, he said. And the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc is “working 24/7 to get loads out to our stores, and we have increased shipments to our stores.”
“Items like high-demand paper products and cleaning supplies are being replenished as quickly as we can, and our fresh departments are well stocked,” Hyland said.
The stores have set limited on some items, customers are asked to abide by those limits.
“In order to focus on cleaning and replenishment, all Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores will close at 9 p.m. nightly until further notice, Hyland said.
Per Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order, all self-serve operations in the store — hot bar/salad bar/soup bar — have been shut down, and seating areas are closed.
Roundy’s has taken an additional step for the benefit of the elderly and people with underlying health concerns by reserving shopping time, from 6-8 a.m. daily, to shop for groceries. “We encourage our customers to respect these designated store hours for seniors and to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe,” Hyland said.
“The health and wellbeing of our associates and our customers is a top priority, and we are taking extra precautionary efforts for safe food handling and clean shopping environments,” he said.
Hyland added, “I can’t stress enough the dedication and commitment of our fantastic employees. Right now, grocery workers are on the frontlines ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need. Our store, warehouse, distribution, food production and office associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. Rest assured we are doing everything we can to elevate the health and safety of Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market store associates in the wake of the COVID-19 event.”