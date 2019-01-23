BURLINGTON — Fox River State Bank has an agreement to be sold to Greenwoods Financial Group of Lake Mills, the companies jointly announced this week.
Greenwood will acquire Fox River Financial Corp. of Burlington, the holding company for Fox River State Bank. The purchase price was not announced.
The combined company will have seven branches in south central and southeastern Wisconsin and combined assets of about $270 million. Those branches are the two Fox River State banks, at 241 E. Jefferson St. in Downtown Burlington and in Lake Geneva; two in Lake Mills, and one each in Evansville, Monticello, and soon, Waukesha.
The names of the two Fox River State banks will change to Greenwoods State Bank to match the other banks of Greenwoods’ principal subsidiary, The Greenwoods State Bank.
In a news release, Bill McDonald, president and CEO of Greenwoods Financial Group, stated, “Fox River State Bank is a natural extension of our existing community banking organization and represents a unique opportunity to expand our market through joining with a well-established financial institution with a strong presence in Burlington and surrounding communities.
“This location is a natural fit with our strategy of operating a community bank focused on meeting local needs,” McDonald said.
Greenwoods State Bank President Rob Cera stated, “Fox River State Bank is an ideal partner for us. It is a high-quality banking company with a successful community-banking focus, and its management team is a wonderful complement to our own team of bankers.”
Cera said Fox River State Bank’s team will continue to be led by President and CEO Keith Pollek, who will take the title and responsibilities of executive vice president and market president for Greenwoods’ expanded southeastern Wisconsin market. He will also join the Greenwoods Board of Directors, as will Craig Faust from Fox River’s current board of directors.
Fox River State Bank was founded in 2003. Greenwoods State Bank was founded in Lake Mills in the late 1800s. Greenwoods Financial Group took on the management of the bank in 2010, and the company has tripled in size in the past nine years.
Surviving the floodwaters
In the past decade, Fox River State Bank has survived the huge Burlington flooding of 2017 and a brush with state and federal banking regulators.
In July of 2017, Fox River State Bank’s Downtown Burlington branch was filled with nearly 2 feet of floodwater from the nearby Fox River. Floodwaters inflicted an estimated $350,000 in damage, Pollek said last July, one year after the disaster. Some safe deposit boxes, file cabinets and the bank’s vault were partially or totally submerged.
The bank did not lose any money, but six figures’ worth of it was soaked in the vault. Employees had to dry the money and send it to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to be shredded and replaced.
Everything touched by the floodwaters was replaced: drywall, cabinets, chairs, desks, carpet, file cabinets and a change counting machine and more. Pollek has said the flooding ended up enabling the bank to renovate virtually every aspect of itself, streamlining the customer experience and pushing the institution toward a more digital operation.
Surviving the recession
Fox River State Bank was also in the news in fall of 2009 when federal and state regulators told the bank to shape up its lending and loan collection practices.
That September, regulators from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions reached an agreement with bank officials. About one year into the Great Recession, bank officials said some commercial customers had struggled to repay loans because of financial difficulties.
Regulators told officials to turn things around and provided a list of things the bank had to do to improve its financial situation, such as dumping bad loans and boosting assets.
Pollek said Wednesday, “As the local and nationwide economy improved after the recession, so did our bank. After four years of working with the regulators and injecting additional capital, the consent order was lifted.”
Pollek continued, “We have achieved significant growth in both assets and pretax profit each year since then and as of early 2018, we were one of only eight out of 204 Wisconsin banks who had no non-performing assets (foreclosed properties and nonaccrual loans). It was this consistent level of success that enabled us to be in control of our own destiny, and we chose to remain a community bank by joining Greenwoods.”
