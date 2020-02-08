Greening your office is Sustainable Business Network topic

RACINE— Area businesses, government agencies, schools, and nonprofits are invited to attend a sustainability workshop sponsored by the Racine Sustainable Business Network and hosted by CNH Industrial from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the CNH tractor plant, 2701 Oakes Road.
The program will focus on bringing sustainable practices to the office.
“Every organization has an office, whether large or small,” states a Business Network news release. “Often, the office is a place the public interfaces with the business. It is a place where a company or organization can display their commitment to environmental sustainability. The office is also a place where sustainable practices can be a model for employees. There is low-hanging fruit in office space to reduce costs and lower the carbon footprint.”
Shannon Gordon, Racine Unified School District chief operating officer, will lead the workshop. The topics and presenters will include HVAC, Phil Rayburn, United Mechanical; the “5Rs of Recycling,” Michael Keleman, Insinkerator; indoor air quality, Bill Freeman, Environmental Management Consulting of Lake Mills; green office furniture, Shannon Tracy, Staples; behavior changes, Cara Pratt, City of Racine; and more.
There will be informal networking with light refreshments at 7 a.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions of the speakers and share tips about sustainability in their offices. Participants also will be asked to provide input for future RSBN programs.
Oakes Road entrance
At the CNH plant, use the visitor entrance from Oakes Road. After the meeting, CNH staff will offer a free tour of the tractor assembly plant for interested participants at 9 a.m. The full tour takes over two hours. Wear comfortable clothes.
This is a free event, but registration is required. To learn more about RSBN and to register for this event, visit www.sustainableracine.com.
RSBN serves corporations, small businesses, government agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The goal of RSBN is to sponsor quarterly meetings on topics such as lighting and HVAC energy, zero- waste programs, water conservation, responsible land use, green purchasing and community responsibility to sustainability. These events are intended to bring representatives of local companies and organizations together to share best practices and learn from each other.
RSBN is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine, “an inclusive environmental movement of people, faith communities, environmental organizations, businesses, and government leaders working to inspire, educate, and motivate people to take action to make a healthier and more sustainable Racine area now and in the future.” www.greeninggreaterracine.weebly.com.