Greening your office is Sustainable Business Network topic

RACINE— Area businesses, government agencies, schools, and nonprofits are invited to attend a sustainability workshop sponsored by the Racine Sustainable Business Network and hosted by CNH Industrial from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the CNH tractor plant, 2701 Oakes Road.

The program will focus on bringing sustainable practices to the office.

“Every organization has an office, whether large or small,” states a Business Network news release. “Often, the office is a place the public interfaces with the business. It is a place where a company or organization can display their commitment to environmental sustainability. The office is also a place where sustainable practices can be a model for employees. There is low-hanging fruit in office space to reduce costs and lower the carbon footprint.”

Shannon Gordon, Racine Unified School District chief operating officer, will lead the workshop. The topics and presenters will include HVAC, Phil Rayburn, United Mechanical; the “5Rs of Recycling,” Michael Keleman, Insinkerator; indoor air quality, Bill Freeman, Environmental Management Consulting of Lake Mills; green office furniture, Shannon Tracy, Staples; behavior changes, Cara Pratt, City of Racine; and more.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}