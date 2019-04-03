YORKVILLE — A warehouse in Grandview Business Park has been sold for $4.5 million.
An entity called Daniels Sturtevant WI, LLC bought the building at 1340 Grandview Parkway from Grandview Park Partners, LLC. The buyer has a Chicago mailing address.
The transaction closed on March 21.
According to the listing on LoopNet, a property marketing website, the 59,850-square-foot building was constructed in 2006. Of that space, 37,762 square feet are still available for lease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.