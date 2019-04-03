Try 3 months for $3

YORKVILLE — A warehouse in Grandview Business Park has been sold for $4.5 million.

An entity called Daniels Sturtevant WI, LLC bought the building at 1340 Grandview Parkway from Grandview Park Partners, LLC. The buyer has a Chicago mailing address.

The transaction closed on March 21.

According to the listing on LoopNet, a property marketing website, the 59,850-square-foot building was constructed in 2006. Of that space, 37,762 square feet are still available for lease.

