STURTEVANT — Corporations, businesses, nonprofit agencies, government entities and individuals are invited to attend a free, two-hour sustainability event sponsored by the Racine Sustainable Business Network (RSBN). The focus will be to urge organizations to work toward zero waste.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Goodwill Industries Retail Center, 1630 Enterprise Drive. Refreshments will be served with networking opportunities and table talk.
One of RSBN’s key goals is to counter a throwaway mentality with a zero-waste mindset. The group said Kestrel Hawk Landfill is set to close in about five years.
This program urges businesses to do their part in reducing waste. Attendees can learn about key methods to approach zero waste in a manufacturing plant or small business, including success stories. Participants will also be invited to share their efforts in waste reduction. The program will also provide information about the local Zero Waste movement in the greater Racine community.
Randall Olson, Goodwill business development manager for the organization’s E-cycle and Data-Shield program will address the growing issue of electronic waste and give a virtual tour of the Goodwill E-cycle plant in Greendale.
RSBN promotes healthy people, planet and profit for Racine County. To learn more and to register for this event, visit www.sustainableracine.org or find Racine Sustainable Business Network on Facebook.
