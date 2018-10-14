RACINE — Gateway Technical College and Evinrude are scheduled to hold the official opening for the BRP Evinrude Technology Institute at 10 a.m. Monday in Room T107 of the college’s Technical Building on its Racine campus, 929 Lake Ave.
The public is invited to attend this event, which will include a short presentation and tours of the lab.
There’s a need for qualified technicians in the motorcycle, marine and outdoor power products industry; the lab features the many modern engines, outboard motors, motorcycles, personal watercraft and other pieces students can train on to become proficient in the skills needed for them to succeed in their career.
Students in Gateway’s Motorcycle, Marine and Outdoor Power Service Technician technical diploma program will train in the lab. Service technicians in this field maintain, diagnose, and repair two- and four-stroke engines, hydraulics, outboard and inboard engines and transmissions. Engines include those such as boat motors, motorcycles, ATVs, boats and personal watercraft.
Evinrude and BRP contributed the many different pieces as well as brought industry knowledge to ensure the lab provided cutting-edge equipment and curriculum for this in-demand career field.
“The marine industry needs young, talented technicians,” said Tracy Crocker, senior vice president and general manager of Evinrude and president of the BRP Marine Group. “There is a lack of awareness of the ample opportunities in our field that Evinrude’s new partnership with Gateway will help to address.
“Through the BRP Evinrude Technology Institute, students will not only develop a better understanding of the array of career options available to technicians but will develop the necessary skills to help them succeed as marine technicians,” Crocker continued. “Our goal is to help solve our technician shortage while also creating more jobs and contributing more to the local economy.”
“We are excited to partner with Evinrude to build a skilled workforce for the marine and outdoor power technician industry,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway’s president and CEO. “The advanced technical skills need to repair today’s outdoor power equipment is dependent on partnerships to support our students with technical expertise, equipment and career opportunities.”
‘Enormous need’
Joe Fullington, Gateway’s dean the School of Business and Transportation, added: “There’s an enormous need for professional in this industry and Evinrude helped make sure we were able to provide this new program through industry knowledge, equipment and donating resources toward a related scholarship.
“Evinrude has helped create a solid future for students in this career field and made sure this program is successful in many ways. I don’t think we could have launched this program without their partnership.”
