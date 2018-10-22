STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College’s $6.5 million expansion of the SC Johnson iMET Center will get a lift-off with a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday.
The addition to iMET, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., is planned as a way to support the educational training needs of Foxconn Technology Group and the other companies it may attract to Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, now under construction in southwest Mount Pleasant.
Scheduled to speak during Monday’s 2 p.m. program are Gateway President Bryan Albrecht as emcee, SC Johnson Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson, Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director for U.S. strategic initiatives; and then Gov. Scott Walker.
Albrecht said actual construction will start immediately, next week. The project is expected to take about nine months to complete.
The project will remodel about 12,000 square feet of the existing building and add about 36,000 square feet onto the structure. The expansion will nearly double the educational space within iMET; it will add four new engineering labs, five computer labs and eight new classrooms — four of which will be used as alternative high school classrooms by Racine Unified School District’s REAL School which is located just northeast of the iMET Center.
There will be updates made to a work space containing 3D printers and scanners called the the Industrial Design Fab Lab. A measurement lab also will increase in size to accommodate up to 16 students.
The project will be funded in large part with a grant from the state that is a result of Foxconn’s future $10 billion manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant. The state made a $5 million grant available to the technical college district in which Foxconn is building its advanced manufacturing campus. Gateway will borrow the remaining $1.5 million.
Bill Whyte, Gateway’s senior vice president of operations, has said the state’s grant allows Gateway to do a larger project than it could under normal circumstances — without having to pay back most of the funds. Technical colleges are typically restricted to $1.5 million of expansion work per campus location every other year.
“It allows us to add onto the facility all at one time, which we wouldn’t be able to do under normal borrowing restrictions,” Whyte said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.