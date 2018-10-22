STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College’s $6.5 million expansion of the SC Johnson iMET Center is much more than a mere building addition, speakers said during a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday afternoon.
The addition to iMET, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., is planned as a way to support the educational training needs of Foxconn Technology Group and the other companies it may attract to Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, now under construction in southwest Mount Pleasant.
The project will remodel about 12,000 square feet of the existing building and add about 36,000 square feet onto the structure. The expansion will nearly double the educational space within iMET; it will add four new engineering labs, five computer labs and eight new classrooms — four of which will be used as alternative high school classrooms by Racine Unified School District’s REAL School which is located just northeast of the iMET Center.
The work will begin immediately and is expected to take nine months to complete.
Joining Gateway President Bryan Albrecht onstage to mark the occasion were SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson, Gov. Scott Walker and Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director for U.S. strategic initiatives.
“So,” Albrecht told the invited audience, “today we place a new stake in the ground and raise our commitment to prepare citizens in careers that were only dreamt about a few years ago, careers that will transform the skill sets of technicians in advanced manufacturing, industrial data analytics, robotics and cyber systems.”
Albrecht said the expansion and upgrades “will be the model for training technicians throughout the world.”
‘Truly transformative’
The project will be funded in large part with a grant from the state that is a result of Foxconn’s future $10 billion manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant. The state made a $5 million grant available to the technical college district in which Foxconn is building its advanced manufacturing campus. Gateway will borrow the remaining $1.5 million.
In addition to the improvements mentioned above, updates will be made to a work space containing 3D printers and scanners, called the Industrial Design Fab Lab. A measurement lab also will increase in size to accommodate up to 16 students.
Walker praised Johnson and his company, SCJ, for having the vision to support the iMET Center. And he said its legacy will be the students who come through it, to make their marks on the world.
“What is happening here is going to be truly transformative to our area,” Johnson said.
“You know,” Johnson said, “there are very few things that are more important for this country than breaking down the barriers of income mobility. Particularly for those who live with less than a life-enriching wage and want to work hard and want to have a real chance in life.
“And that’s why the expansion of this facility is so important, because it’s precisely what Gateway has been doing so successfully.”
Yeung said Foxconn has a “special kinship” with the iMET Center, as that is where Foxconn’s first North American headquarters was located, in second-floor offices, before the company bought its downtown Milwaukee building to become that base of operations.
Great job Gov. Walker and Fisk Johnson! Great opportunities now and in the future for young people looking for a career.
